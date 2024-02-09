PPPP’s Mirullah Baksh Talpur wins PS- 69 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Mirullah Baksh Talpur has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-69, Badin-II, by securing 38,759 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mir Abdullah Khan, of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who bagged a vote 33,378.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 43.35 %.