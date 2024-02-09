PPPP’s Muhammad Sagid Wins PS-85 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 07:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians' (PPPP) Muhammad Sagid has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-85 Malir-II by securing 27,791 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pir Hafizullah of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 14,304 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 42.34%.
