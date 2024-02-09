PPPP’s Muhammad Yousaf Wins PS-107 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Muhammad Yousaf has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-107, Karachi South-II, by securing 26,902 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Khalid, who bagged vote 19,673.
Voters turn-out remained 29.07 percent.
