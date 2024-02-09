PPPP’s Mumtaz Ali Wins PS- 34 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP), Mumtaz Ali has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-34, Naushahro Feroze-3 by securing 52,385 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Shah Nazaw Jatoi of the Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged votes 46,442.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 46.77 %.
