PPPP’s Murad Ali Shah Wins PS-77 Seat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Murad Ali Shah of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-77 Jamshoro-I constituency by securing 74,613 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Roshan Ali of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who bagged 10,268 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 53.44 per cent.
