UrduPoint.com

PPPP's Murtaza Wahab Elected Karachi's Mayor, Salman Abdullah Deputy Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 09:56 PM

PPPP's Murtaza Wahab elected Karachi's mayor, Salman Abdullah deputy mayor

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the Pakistan People's Party's (PPP-backed) candidate was returned victorious as the Mayor of Karachi in the election held at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the Pakistan People's Party's (PPP-backed) candidate was returned victorious as the Mayor of Karachi in the election held at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi here on Thursday.

As per unofficial results, Murtaza Wahab secured 173 votes while his rival, Jamaat-e-Islami's (JI-backed) candidate Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, got 160 votes.

PPP's Salman Abdullah Murad was elected as deputy mayor by bagging 173 votes to defeat his opponent Saifuddin Advocate of JI who secured 160 votes.

Four counters were established outside the Arts Council to identify the members. mobile phones were not allowed.

Talking to media after 5 pm, Returning Officer (RO) Nazar Abbas said, Murtaza Wahab won the election for the seat of mayor Karachi and JI's Naeemur Rehman remained runner-up with 160 votes.

PPP's Salman Abdullah Murad was victorious as the deputy mayor with 173 votes and defeated JI's Saifuddin, who got 160 votes.

The main gate of the Arts Council of Pakistan was closed before the voting started. The members elected the Leader of the House through a show of hands who first voted for Murtaza Wahab followed by voting for Hafiz Naeem.

It is pertinent to mention here that the total number of city council members is 367. The case of one UC chairman is pending in the court while 333 members were present in the house while 33 members were absent.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Mobile Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

EU Threatens Tougher Measures Unless Kosovo Willin ..

EU Threatens Tougher Measures Unless Kosovo Willing to De-Escalate Tensions With ..

6 minutes ago
 CS directs to expand outreach to schools in Gilgit ..

CS directs to expand outreach to schools in Gilgit Baltistan

6 minutes ago
 Ombudsman's team inspect facilities for expats at ..

Ombudsman's team inspect facilities for expats at Islamabad Airport

6 minutes ago
 Second round of talks between TLP, government hel ..

Second round of talks between TLP, government held

10 minutes ago
 Russian Geological Holding Sees No Decline in Russ ..

Russian Geological Holding Sees No Decline in Russia's Exploration Amid OPEC+ Cu ..

6 minutes ago
 DMCC sees 24% yearly increase in chinese businesse ..

DMCC sees 24% yearly increase in chinese businesses

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.