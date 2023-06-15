(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the Pakistan People's Party's (PPP-backed) candidate was returned victorious as the Mayor of Karachi in the election held at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi here on Thursday

As per unofficial results, Murtaza Wahab secured 173 votes while his rival, Jamaat-e-Islami's (JI-backed) candidate Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, got 160 votes.

PPP's Salman Abdullah Murad was elected as deputy mayor by bagging 173 votes to defeat his opponent Saifuddin Advocate of JI who secured 160 votes.

Four counters were established outside the Arts Council to identify the members. mobile phones were not allowed.

Talking to media after 5 pm, Returning Officer (RO) Nazar Abbas said, Murtaza Wahab won the election for the seat of mayor Karachi and JI's Naeemur Rehman remained runner-up with 160 votes.

The main gate of the Arts Council of Pakistan was closed before the voting started. The members elected the Leader of the House through a show of hands who first voted for Murtaza Wahab followed by voting for Hafiz Naeem.

It is pertinent to mention here that the total number of city council members is 367. The case of one UC chairman is pending in the court while 333 members were present in the house while 33 members were absent.