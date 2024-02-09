PPPP’s Naeem Kharl wins PS-30 seat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Naeem Ahmed Kharl has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-30 Khairpur-5 constituency by securing 57,000 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sheikh Khalid Hussain of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who secured 26,913 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 39.72 per cent in the constituency.