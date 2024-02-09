PPPP’s Nawabzada Burhan Chandio Wins PS- 17 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP), Nawabzada Burhan Chandio has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-17, Qambar Shahdadokot-IV by securing 43885 votes.
According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Javed Hussain Khokhar of Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged votes 21,658.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 36.07 %.
Recent Stories
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent candidate Usman Ali wins NA-142 election6 minutes ago
-
PPPP'S Faisal Khan Jamali wins PB-17 election6 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Syed Imran Ahmed Shah wins NA-141 election6 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Tanveer Aslam Malik wins PP-21 election6 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Bakht Muhammad wins PB-39 election6 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Fazal Elahi wins PK-84 election16 minutes ago
-
PML-N Masood Ali Khan wins PB-6 election16 minutes ago
-
Mukhtar Ahmed Malik wins NA-82 election16 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Mir Nadir Ali Magsi wins PS- 14 election16 minutes ago
-
JIP Abdul Majeed wins PB-16 election16 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Raza Hayat Hiraj wins NA-114 election26 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Malik Tariq Awan wins PK-82 election26 minutes ago