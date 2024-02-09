PPPP’s Nawabzada Burhan Chandio wins PS- 17 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP), Nawabzada Burhan Chandio has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-17, Qambar Shahdadokot-IV by securing 43885 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Javed Hussain Khokhar of Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged votes 21,658.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 36.07 %.