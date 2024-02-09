PPPP’s Nisar Khoro Wins PS-15 Seat
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Nisar Ahmed Khoro has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-15 Kambar Shahdad Kot-II constituency by securing 44,810 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Humayun Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 17,211 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 35.81 per cent.
