PPPP’s Pir Syed Salah Shah Jilani wins PS- 83 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP), Pir Syed Salah Shah Jilani has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-83, Dadu -IV, by securing 48,944 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Imdad Hussain Lighari, Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged 20,712 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 40.72 %.