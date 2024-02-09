PPPP’s Pir Syed Salah Shah Jilani Wins PS- 83 Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP), Pir Syed Salah Shah Jilani has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-83, Dadu -IV, by securing 48,944 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Imdad Hussain Lighari, Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged 20,712 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 40.72 %.
