PPPP’s Riaz Shah Sherazi wins PS-75 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Riaz Hussain Shah Sherazi has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-75 Thatha-I by securing 80,744 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Arshad Memon of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) who bagged 6,596 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained 39.21 per cent.