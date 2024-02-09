PPPP’s Saeed Ghan wins PS-105 seat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Saeed Ghani has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-105 Karachi East-9 constituency by securing 26,168 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Irfanullah Khan Marwat of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who bagged 20,111 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 41.33 per cent in the constituency.