PPPP’s Sahid Thaheem Wins PS-44 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Sahid Thaheem has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-8, Sanghar- 5 by securing 60,385 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Irshad Zafar Bokhari of Jamaat – e - Islami who bagged 699 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 48.27 %.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rana Mubashir Iqbal wins NA-124 election1 second ago
-
Independent Ameer Farzand Khan wins PK-56 election4 seconds ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program7 seconds ago
-
Independent candidate Ali Muhammad wins NA-23 election13 seconds ago
-
Independent candidate Akbar Ayub Khan wins PK-46 election16 seconds ago
-
Independent candidate Moeen ud Din Riaz wins PP-215 election20 seconds ago
-
Independent candidate Asghar Hayat wins PP-212 election23 seconds ago
-
BNP Asadullah Baloch wins PB-29 election27 seconds ago
-
Independent candidate Mehboob Sher wins PK-67 election30 seconds ago
-
Independent candidate Nazeer Ahmed Abbasi wins PK-42 election10 minutes ago
-
PML-Q' Ch Salik Hussain wins NA-64 election10 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Aqib Ullah Khan wins PK-50 election10 minutes ago