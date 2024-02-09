PPPP’s Sahid Thaheem wins PS-44 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Sahid Thaheem has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-8, Sanghar- 5 by securing 60,385 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Irshad Zafar Bokhari of Jamaat – e - Islami who bagged 699 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 48.27 %.