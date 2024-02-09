PPPP’s Sardar Abid wins PS-5 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Sardar Ghulam Abid has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-5 Kashmore-II by securing 31,132 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Rabnawaz of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) who bagged 21,052 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 35.15 per cent.