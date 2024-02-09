PPPP’s Sardar Bux Khan Mahar wins PS-20 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians' (PPPP) Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-20 Ghotki by securing 87,431 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Ishaq Laghari of Jamiaat Ulema-i-Islam Pakistan who bagged 9,401 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 47.49%.