PPPP’s Sardar Khan wins PS-16 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Sardar Khan Chandio has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-16, Kamber Shahdadbkot-III by securing 38,057 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Ali Hakrio of Independent, who bagged votes 12581.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 29.98 %.