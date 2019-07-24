Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has won the bye elections of NA 205 Ghotki, Sindh by securing 89,359 votes

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the voting ratio remained 48.20 percent. Independent candidates including Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar finished runner up by securing 70,848 votes.

Likewise, independent candidates including Haji Khan Mahar got 1,708 votes, Imdad Ali secured 1,482 votes, Ehsanullah 1,387 votes, Zafar Elahi Siddique 1,186 votes, Abdul Bari Patafi 889 votes, Bangal Khan Mahar, 710 votes and Ikramullah Khan got only 352 votes.

The number of polling stations were 290. Total number of voters in the constituency were 360,875 including 155,895 female and 204,980 male. Total polled votes were 173,953 including 69,542 female and 104,411 male. The correct votes were 167,921 and rejected votes were 6,032.