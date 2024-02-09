PPPP’s Shah Hussain wins PS-73 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Shah Hussain Shah Sherazi has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-73, Sujawal-I by securing 72,942 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Ismail Memon of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Pakistan (JUI-P) who bagged 6,167 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained 40.66%.