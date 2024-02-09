PPPP’s Sher Muhammad wins PS-1 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Sher Muhammad Mugheri has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-1, Jacobabad-I by securing 48,385 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Abdur Razzaq Khan, independent who bagged 18,115 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained 37.26%.