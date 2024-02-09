PPPP’s Sheraz Shoukat Rajpal wins PS-27 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) candidate Sheraz Shoukat Rajpal has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-29, Khairpur-4, by securing 69,590 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Rafiq of Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged vote 45,734.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 56.72 %.