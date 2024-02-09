PPPP’s Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah Wins PS- 46 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) prominent leader Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-46, Mirpur Khas-II, by securing 51,656 votes.
According to unofficial results issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Shuja Muhamad Shah Independent Candidate, who bagged votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 47.19 %.
