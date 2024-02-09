PPPP’s Taj Muhammad wins PS-71 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Taj Muhammad has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-71 Badin-IV by securing 41,134 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Kamal Khan Chang, an independent candidate who bagged 6,130 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 51.03%.