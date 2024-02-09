(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Ubaid Ullah has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-44, Quetta-VII by securing 7,125 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was national Party Mir Atta Muhammad Bangulzai who bagged 6,385 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 31.97 per cent.