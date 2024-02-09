PPPP's Ubaid Ullah Wins PB-44 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Ubaid Ullah has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-44, Quetta-VII by securing 7,125 votes.
According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was national Party Mir Atta Muhammad Bangulzai who bagged 6,385 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 31.97 per cent.
