PPPP’s Waqar Mehdi Wins Senate By-elections
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians- PPPP’s Syed Waqar Mehdi won the by-election on the vacant general seat of the Senate from the province of Sindh held at the Sindh Assembly here on Tuesday.
Syed Waqar Mehdi secured 111 votes, while MQM-P's Nighat Mirza got 36 votes while two votes were rejected due to wrong marking, said Returning Officer, the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan.
The polling was conducted from 9 am to 4 pm in the Sindh Assembly without any break. A total of 149 votes were cast during the scheduled polling time.
The general Senate seat from Sindh province fell vacant after the death of PPP’s Senator Taj Haider.
