PPP,PTI each take one seat of Chairman,Vice Chairman of UCs of HMC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ):The candidates of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bagged one seat each of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of the Union Committees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on which the local government elections were held on March 26.

According to the official results declared here on Monday, one of the seats of the general member ward also went to PTI and the other to an independent candidate.

The PPP's Asfand Mari and Muhammad Jibran emerged successful on the seat of Chairman and Vice Chairman of Union Committee 28, receiving 1,130 votes.

Shahzaib and Nooruddin of PTI followed at the second place with 859 votes while Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP's) Fazal Ahmed Shaikh and Sajjad Haider were given 59 votes.

The candidates of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Muhammad Akhtar and Muhammad Nasir received just 12 votes.

Likewise, in the UC-35 PTI's Naeem Sameeuddin and Muhammad Salman Khan secured a marginal victory obtaining 1,284 votes against 1,264 votes of PPP's candidates Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Sanober Iqbal.

The TLP's Nafees Ahmed and Muhammad Qadafi Khan and MQM-P's Syed Sheeraz Hassan and Asad Ali Shaikh were polled 198 and 16 votes, respectively.

An independent candidate Ashraf Ahmed won the ward number 1 of UC-28, getting 380 votes.

He was followed by PTI's Kamran and PPP's Ghulam Moeenudding at the second and third places with 207 and 163 votes.

Similarly, PTI's Tahir Ayub bagged 468 votes in ward number 3 of UC-35 to secure the seat of the general member ward.

The PPP's Muhammad Saqib trailed behind with 322 votes.

The TLP's Naveed Altaf and MQM-P's Toufiq were given 40 and 8 votes, respectively.

The LG elections were held in Hyderabad on January 15 this year.

However, due to clashes at the polling stations of these 4 LG constituencies on January 15, the polling process was stopped and was later rescheduled for March 15.

Clashes again occurred between the candidates of the PPP and PTI on Sunday outside the polling stations of both the UCs.