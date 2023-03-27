UrduPoint.com

PPP,PTI Each Take One Seat Of Chairman,Vice Chairman Of UCs Of HMC

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 07:55 PM

PPP,PTI each take one seat of Chairman,Vice Chairman of UCs of HMC

The candidates of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bagged one seat each of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of the Union Committees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on which the local government elections were held on March 26

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ):The candidates of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bagged one seat each of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of the Union Committees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on which the local government elections were held on March 26.

According to the official results declared here on Monday, one of the seats of the general member ward also went to PTI and the other to an independent candidate.

The PPP's Asfand Mari and Muhammad Jibran emerged successful on the seat of Chairman and Vice Chairman of Union Committee 28, receiving 1,130 votes.

Shahzaib and Nooruddin of PTI followed at the second place with 859 votes while Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP's) Fazal Ahmed Shaikh and Sajjad Haider were given 59 votes.

The candidates of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Muhammad Akhtar and Muhammad Nasir received just 12 votes.

Likewise, in the UC-35 PTI's Naeem Sameeuddin and Muhammad Salman Khan secured a marginal victory obtaining 1,284 votes against 1,264 votes of PPP's candidates Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Sanober Iqbal.

The TLP's Nafees Ahmed and Muhammad Qadafi Khan and MQM-P's Syed Sheeraz Hassan and Asad Ali Shaikh were polled 198 and 16 votes, respectively.

An independent candidate Ashraf Ahmed won the ward number 1 of UC-28, getting 380 votes.

He was followed by PTI's Kamran and PPP's Ghulam Moeenudding at the second and third places with 207 and 163 votes.

Similarly, PTI's Tahir Ayub bagged 468 votes in ward number 3 of UC-35 to secure the seat of the general member ward.

The PPP's Muhammad Saqib trailed behind with 322 votes.

The TLP's Naveed Altaf and MQM-P's Toufiq were given 40 and 8 votes, respectively.

The LG elections were held in Hyderabad on January 15 this year.

However, due to clashes at the polling stations of these 4 LG constituencies on January 15, the polling process was stopped and was later rescheduled for March 15.

Clashes again occurred between the candidates of the PPP and PTI on Sunday outside the polling stations of both the UCs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Salman Khan Hyderabad Nasir Asad Ali Pakistan Peoples Party January March Sunday Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited TLP

Recent Stories

Chinese Influence Campaign in Utah Deemed National ..

Chinese Influence Campaign in Utah Deemed National Security Threat - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and C ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer chairs meet ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan among most vulnerable despite lowest cont ..

Pakistan among most vulnerable despite lowest contribution to greenhouse emissio ..

3 minutes ago
 Indonesia, Russia Can Boost Trade by Enhancing Mut ..

Indonesia, Russia Can Boost Trade by Enhancing Mutual Relations - Parliament Spe ..

5 minutes ago
 University of London holds alumni reception

University of London holds alumni reception

5 minutes ago
 Chairman of LuLu Group International contributes A ..

Chairman of LuLu Group International contributes AED10mn towards ‘1 Billion Me ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.