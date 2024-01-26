Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday that the PPP's 10-point economic charter was aimed at combating the plethora of crises faced by the nation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday that the PPP's 10-point economic charter was aimed at combating the plethora of crises faced by the nation.

If voted to power "we will take from the elite and give to the downtrodden", as per the ideology of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,he said while addressing a public meeting here at the Technology College ground.

Bilawal said that the PPP aimed to devolve the 17 ministries operating in the federation that was to be done after the 18th Constitutional Amendment. The public money of Rs 300 billion was wasted on the ministries.

"They will be devolved, their budgets will be cut and allocated to projects for the welfare of the people," he maintained.

The PPP chairman said that he wished to serve the women of the nation as a son and he "plans to not only expand the Benazir Income Support Programme but also provide interest-free loans to make them financially independent".

The PPP after forming the government would introduce ‘Benazir Kissan Card’ and ‘Benazir Mazdoor Card’, to provide crop insurance and financial assistance to all small farmers, and social security to labourers, he added.

For the youth, he said, the PPP aspired to initiate the ‘Youth Card’ so that unemployment could be dealt with and the youngsters were equipped with all the necessary skills, along with financial assistance.

Bilawal said that he was contesting the elections from Lahore, which had the impression of being a utopian city. However, there too, the people were troubled by poverty and unemployment, and their roads too were damaged.

"The PPP wishes to represent the entire country and solve its problems without any discrimination," he added.

He urged the people to stamp his party's symbol of arrow for establishing a government of the people.

The PPP chairman said that if given the opportunity, the next Punjab chief minister would be from South Punjab.

Earlier, former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani recalled the number of initiatives taken by the PPP for the welfare of people.

He promised that Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would be established in Multan too in days to come.

