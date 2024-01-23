(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Sherry Rehman on Tuesday described the 10-point election agenda of her party to address the concerns of the working class and marginalized communities in the country.

The PPP leader, in an interview with a private news channel, emphasized that her party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto, in his recent address at a public rally in Sahiwal, focused on ending the politics of hatred and division and advocated for solutions to economic crises.

Rehman highlighted that Bilawal was committed to addressing the issues faced by the public rather than engaging in divisive politics.

She emphasized that the PPP was dedicated to resolving the problems of the people through hard work and dedication.

"We are not pursuing a politics of hatred or division; instead, we are striving to solve the problems of the people," remarked Sherry Rehman.

Furthermore, she mentioned that her party aims to advocate for the rights of laborers and workers through the issuance of Benazir Cards, ensuring their rightful entitlements.

Sherry Rehman stated that the PPP plans to register laborers to provide them with financial assistance, pensions, and free healthcare facilities.