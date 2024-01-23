PPP's 10-point Election Agenda Road-map To Public Prosperity; Sherry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Sherry Rehman on Tuesday described the 10-point election agenda of her party to address the concerns of the working class and marginalized communities in the country.
The PPP leader, in an interview with a private news channel, emphasized that her party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto, in his recent address at a public rally in Sahiwal, focused on ending the politics of hatred and division and advocated for solutions to economic crises.
Rehman highlighted that Bilawal was committed to addressing the issues faced by the public rather than engaging in divisive politics.
She emphasized that the PPP was dedicated to resolving the problems of the people through hard work and dedication.
"We are not pursuing a politics of hatred or division; instead, we are striving to solve the problems of the people," remarked Sherry Rehman.
Furthermore, she mentioned that her party aims to advocate for the rights of laborers and workers through the issuance of Benazir Cards, ensuring their rightful entitlements.
Sherry Rehman stated that the PPP plans to register laborers to provide them with financial assistance, pensions, and free healthcare facilities.
Recent Stories
Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting
Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India
Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024
PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties
LG representative delegation call on CM KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four women killed in road accident in Larkana6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy, Turkish institute director discuss cultural collaboration6 minutes ago
-
Five medical stores sealed for selling prohibited drugs6 minutes ago
-
Two students injured in explosion at neurosciences lab Lahore6 minutes ago
-
AIOU Mirpur campus to launch expo & career counseling event on Jan 2416 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents16 minutes ago
-
Caretaker CM vows zero tolerance for corruption16 minutes ago
-
Police arrest nine kite sellers with over 1200 kites, string rolls26 minutes ago
-
Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting28 minutes ago
-
Four dacoits held, weapons recovered36 minutes ago
-
KP Governor writes to caretaker CM for provision of medicines to hospitals36 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road36 minutes ago