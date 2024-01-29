PPP's 10-point Manifesto To Pull Country Out Of Economic Crisis: Bilawal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 11:38 PM
Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that PPP gives a comprehensive 10-point public economic agreement that aims to pull the country out of the economic crisis
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that PPP gives a comprehensive 10-point public economic agreement that aims to pull the country out of the economic crisis.
Talking to a private news channel, he underlined the need to redirect the annual subsidies of 10,500 billion rupees, currently benefiting the elite, towards resolving the genuine economic concerns of the poorest.
Youth card is a key component of the PPP's public economic agreement, he said adding that “we will provide financial support to the youth within a period of one year until finds employment.
”
Under the Youth Card, the government will offer internships and skill development opportunities to equip the youth to get employment, he added.
In reply to a question, he said that many points of PPP's manifesto had already been implemented in Sindh, including Benazir Mazdoor card, two million houses are being built with ownership rights for the women in the province.
Bilawal said that PPP already had given one million interest-free loans to the women of Sindh. Simultaneously, the Sindh Government addresses child nutrition, malnutrition, and maternal mortality by providing stipends for each mother and child for the first 1,000 days.
Recent Stories
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration
PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal
Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into Asian Cup quarters
Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg Hashish
Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiatory rite
Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO
NEC directs priority financial allocations for merged, backward districts
King Charles III leaves London hospital after prostate surgery
Ukraine hails constructive talks with Hungary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Sudan2 minutes ago
-
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration2 minutes ago
-
PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal2 minutes ago
-
Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg Hashish8 minutes ago
-
Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO8 minutes ago
-
NEC directs priority financial allocations for merged, backward districts1 minute ago
-
Muhibullah taking part in election on spirit of public service1 minute ago
-
Alvi urges public-private sectors' collaboration in jobs creation for special persons56 seconds ago
-
BoD of OIC's Ombudsman Institutions held in Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
IGP meets delegation of private welfare organization59 seconds ago
-
Solangi condemns propaganda on social media about journalists’ harassment1 minute ago
-
PPP playing vital role for development of country: Rozi Kakar50 seconds ago