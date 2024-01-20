Open Menu

PPP's 10-point Transformative Agenda Vital To Combat Poverty, Unemployment: Bilawal

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 07:30 PM

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that PPP had a transformative 10-point agenda to combating poverty, unemployment, and inflation effectively.

While addressing a public meeting in Kot Addue, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated PPP represents the interests of the backward classes, distinguishing it from other political parties. The other parties aligned with the elite, however, PPP is committed to the welfare of the common man, he categorically stated.

Bilawal also pledged to provide essential support to various segments of society, promising 300 units of free electricity for each poor family and Kissan Card for farmers with facility of crop insurance.

Additionally, a revolutionary youth card programme was unveiled to offer financial assistance and support to the country's young population, said Bilawal.

Highlighting the need for genuine representation, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged voters to choose the arrow symbol on February 8, symbolizing the unity of workers, farmers, and youth.

He criticized opponents for not heeding to honour promises made to people in Punjab province. He vowed to establish universities in Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh.

The Chairman called on the people to turn out in large numbers on election day, declaring that the arrow symbol could thwart any conspiracy.

The chairman Bilawal Zardari stated that he was the grandson of Shaheed Zulfiqar and son of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and he had learnt a lot from teachings of the both. Masses are the center of power, he added. He also promised to build 3 million houses for the poor.

Bilawal maintained that the PPP would make the next government with the power of people’s vote. On this occasion, thousands of PPP workers were also present.

