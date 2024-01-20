PPP's 10-point Transformative Agenda Vital To Combat Poverty, Unemployment: Bilawal
Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 07:30 PM
KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that PPP had a transformative 10-point agenda to combating poverty, unemployment, and inflation effectively.
While addressing a public meeting in Kot Addue, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated PPP represents the interests of the backward classes, distinguishing it from other political parties. The other parties aligned with the elite, however, PPP is committed to the welfare of the common man, he categorically stated.
Bilawal also pledged to provide essential support to various segments of society, promising 300 units of free electricity for each poor family and Kissan Card for farmers with facility of crop insurance.
Additionally, a revolutionary youth card programme was unveiled to offer financial assistance and support to the country's young population, said Bilawal.
Highlighting the need for genuine representation, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged voters to choose the arrow symbol on February 8, symbolizing the unity of workers, farmers, and youth.
He criticized opponents for not heeding to honour promises made to people in Punjab province. He vowed to establish universities in Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh.
The Chairman called on the people to turn out in large numbers on election day, declaring that the arrow symbol could thwart any conspiracy.
The chairman Bilawal Zardari stated that he was the grandson of Shaheed Zulfiqar and son of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and he had learnt a lot from teachings of the both. Masses are the center of power, he added. He also promised to build 3 million houses for the poor.
Bilawal maintained that the PPP would make the next government with the power of people’s vote. On this occasion, thousands of PPP workers were also present.
Recent Stories
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chinese deputy FM in Islamabad to attend CPEC Joint Working Group meeting6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest member of armed robbers group7 minutes ago
-
Five killed in armed attack at Ghotki village17 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested :hashish recovered27 minutes ago
-
Seminar titled "The Impact of Population on Economic Development" held27 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Govt College Kohat for election activities37 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured as tractor-trolley overturned37 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Shah, Ugandan PM discuss bilateral ties57 minutes ago
-
Two suspects injured in alleged police encounter on Karachi Super Highway57 minutes ago
-
SIFC installs 1MW solar power plant in Hunza district57 minutes ago
-
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections59 minutes ago
-
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb1 hour ago