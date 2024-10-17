Open Menu

PPP's 18 October Public Gathering To Be Historic: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 09:31 PM

PPP's 18 October public gathering to be historic: Minister

Senior Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, and Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Sharjeel Inam Memon Thursday said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto bravely returned to Pakistan on October 18 despite continuous threats

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, and Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Sharjeel Inam Memon Thursday said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto bravely returned to Pakistan on October 18 despite continuous threats.

Addressing a press conference at Hatri Bypass, he said that People's Party has decided to hold a public gathering in Hyderabad in memory of PPP martyrs who were martyred in the Karsaz blast. Insha Allah, tomorrow's public gathering will make history, with 80,000 chairs already set up at the venue. Hundreds of thousands will attend.

Sharjeel Inam further stated that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's manifesto mentioned constitutional reforms, which Bilawal Bhutto is negotiating. PPP has fulfilled all its promises, including the housing scheme for flood victims, with 21 lac houses being built, and health cards.

People's Party never accepts the politics of oppression.

Regarding the lawyers' protest against constitutional reforms, he said Bilawal Bhutto approached various bar associations for support.

Speaking at press conference Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi said that October 18 is a dark day in PPP's history, but Hyderabad has always been at the forefront of democracy. PPP prioritizes development in Sindh, unlike KP's prevailing protests and violence. PPP won't support illegal actions or exploitation of government machinery for protests.

Sharjeel Inam invited Akhtar Mengal and PTI to join the constitutional reforms. When asked about water distribution, he clarified it's not part of the reforms.

Faisal Karim Kundi criticized KP's situation, citing widespread protests and violence, while PPP focuses on development.

APP/mwq

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Governor Martyrs Shaheed Flood Water Democracy Lawyers Akhtar Mengal Hyderabad Faisal Karim Kundi October All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ 16.11 billion

5 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 holds CERT competition to improve perf ..

Rescue 1122 holds CERT competition to improve performance

59 seconds ago
 Extensive awareness, proper research and firm beli ..

Extensive awareness, proper research and firm belief can turn tide against cance ..

1 minute ago
 No evidence found in private college incident: CCP ..

No evidence found in private college incident: CCPO Lahore

1 minute ago
 LHC seeks arguments on appeal for bail cancellatio ..

LHC seeks arguments on appeal for bail cancellation of Rasikh Elahi, others

1 minute ago
 ECB makes back-to-back interest rate cuts as infla ..

ECB makes back-to-back interest rate cuts as inflation falls

11 minutes ago
NAPHDA violation of financial obligations abandone ..

NAPHDA violation of financial obligations abandoned 'Low-Cost Housing Project' i ..

11 minutes ago
 US retail sales pick up pace in September

US retail sales pick up pace in September

11 minutes ago
 China’s solar industry faces challenges but some ..

China’s solar industry faces challenges but some companies stay ahead of time

2 hours ago
 Team capable of performing in challenging situatio ..

Team capable of performing in challenging situations: Collingwood

2 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to facilitate mineral sect ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to facilitate mineral sector investors

2 hours ago
 TIP Report 2023-24 indicates over 70% of total tra ..

TIP Report 2023-24 indicates over 70% of total trafficked comprises women: Tarar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan