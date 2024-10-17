PPP's 18 October Public Gathering To Be Historic: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 09:31 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, and Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Sharjeel Inam Memon Thursday said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto bravely returned to Pakistan on October 18 despite continuous threats.
Addressing a press conference at Hatri Bypass, he said that People's Party has decided to hold a public gathering in Hyderabad in memory of PPP martyrs who were martyred in the Karsaz blast. Insha Allah, tomorrow's public gathering will make history, with 80,000 chairs already set up at the venue. Hundreds of thousands will attend.
Sharjeel Inam further stated that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's manifesto mentioned constitutional reforms, which Bilawal Bhutto is negotiating. PPP has fulfilled all its promises, including the housing scheme for flood victims, with 21 lac houses being built, and health cards.
People's Party never accepts the politics of oppression.
Regarding the lawyers' protest against constitutional reforms, he said Bilawal Bhutto approached various bar associations for support.
Speaking at press conference Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi said that October 18 is a dark day in PPP's history, but Hyderabad has always been at the forefront of democracy. PPP prioritizes development in Sindh, unlike KP's prevailing protests and violence. PPP won't support illegal actions or exploitation of government machinery for protests.
Sharjeel Inam invited Akhtar Mengal and PTI to join the constitutional reforms. When asked about water distribution, he clarified it's not part of the reforms.
Faisal Karim Kundi criticized KP's situation, citing widespread protests and violence, while PPP focuses on development.
