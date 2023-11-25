Open Menu

PPP's 56th Foundation Day To Make Successful With Efforts Of Workers: Nawab Sanaullah

Published November 25, 2023

PPP's 56th Foundation Day to make successful with efforts of workers: Nawab Sanaullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Central leader and convener of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri on Saturday said that the 56th Foundation Day would be made historic with the efforts of party leaders and workers to be held on November 30 in Quetta.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference along with Provincial General Secretary Rozi Khan Kakar, General (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch after the completion of the party meeting at his residence.

On this occasion, the member of the party's central committee, former provincial minister Haji Ali Madad Jatak, provincial information secretary Sardar Sarbaland Khan Jogaizai, Sardar Muhammad Umar Gorgaij, Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Nawabzada Aminullah Raisani and other were present on the occasion.

Zehri said that efforts were being made to make history regarding the foundation day.

For this, all the officials, workers and supporters of the party are busy in preparations.

He said that party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would honor us by attending the Foundation Day saying that the PPP had made me the convener of the meeting.

Provincial General Secretary Rozi Khan Kakar said that all the citizens should come out of their homes to make the Foundation Day a success, the election campaign of the People's Party will start from the procession saying that the PPP has always talked about the welfare of the people.

