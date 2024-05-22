Open Menu

PPP's Advocate Naek Submits Power Of Attorney To SC

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 06:56 PM

The Supreme Court of Pakistan would hear a case on June 3, in a case pertaining to allocation of additional reserved seats to different political parties in national and provincial assemblies

The Supreme Court of Pakistan would hear a case on June 3, in a case pertaining to allocation of additional reserved seats to different political parties in national and provincial assemblies.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP)'s counsel Farouk H. Naek on Wednesday submitted power of attorney to the Supreme Court on behalf of his client to contest the case.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s counsel Farouk H. Naek on Wednesday submitted power of attorney to the Supreme Court on behalf of his client to contest the case.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah would take up the case. Previously, the court suspended the verdict of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) which maintained the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

The court had also served notices to all political parties to answer the matter. The appeal against the verdict of PHC was filed to the top court by the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad.

