PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflation & generate employment: Bilawal

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday emphasized PPP's commitment to constructive politics, opposing terrorism, and promoting economic growth to alleviate poverty, and generate employment.

Addressing a gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on the 46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he announced the party's initiative to create one million jobs in Sindh and stressed the importance of unity in confronting terrorism and promoting national prosperity.

He highlighted his efforts as Foreign Minister to raise global awareness about Pakistan's water concerns, alleging India's theft of Pakistan's water.

Bilawal Bhutto remarked that the PPP’s founder Zulfikar Ali Bhuttu introduced the slogan "Roti, Kapra, aur Makan" (Bread, Cloth, and Shelter), and the party is now turning this vision into reality by constructing permanent homes for the poor.

He said Pakistan has urged global nations to combat Islamophobia and has raised awareness about the impacts of climate change on the country.

Bilawal asserted that those harming Pakistani citizens deserve no mercy.

Bilawal called for unity, urging the nation to put aside differences and collectively confront terrorism.

He said throughout its history, the PPP has made significant sacrifices, from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the present day.

He emphasized the need for constructive politics, reaffirming the party's commitment to democratic values and the well-being of the people.

He said PPP has always been against terrorism and made sacrifices in combating war against terror. It has also fought against foreign conspiracies.

Bilawal emphasized that those responsible for killing innocent people in Pakistan do not deserve any concessions. Instead, he urged Pakistanis to put aside their differences and confront terrorism together.

Bilawal expressed his determination to defeat terrorism and promote economic development, which he believes is essential for the well-being of the people.

He said PPP's will address the country's economic challenges and promote sustainable development. By creating jobs and stimulating economic growth, the party aims to reduce poverty and inequality, and improve the overall standard of living for the citizens.