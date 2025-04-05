PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflation & generate employment: Bilawal

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday emphasized PPP's commitment to constructive politics, opposing terrorism, and promoting economic growth to alleviate poverty, and generate employment.

Addressing a gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on the 46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he announced the party's initiative to create one million jobs in Sindh and stressed the importance of unity in confronting terrorism and promoting national prosperity.

He highlighted his efforts as Foreign Minister to raise global awareness about Pakistan's water concerns, alleging India's theft of Pakistan's water.

Bilawal Bhutto remarked that the PPP’s founder Zulfikar Ali Bhuttu introduced the slogan "Roti, Kapra, aur Makan" (Bread, Cloth, and Shelter), and the party is now turning this vision into reality by constructing permanent homes for the poor.

He said Pakistan has urged global nations to combat Islamophobia and has raised awareness about the impacts of climate change on the country.

Bilawal asserted that those harming Pakistani citizens deserve no mercy. Bilawal called for unity, urging the nation to put aside differences and collectively confront terrorism.

He said throughout its history, the PPP has made significant sacrifices, from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the present day.

He emphasized the need for constructive politics, reaffirming the party's commitment to democratic values and the well-being of the people.

He said PPP has always been against terrorism and made sacrifices in combating war against terror. It has also fought against foreign conspiracies.

He emphasized that those responsible for killing innocent people in Pakistan do not deserve any concessions. Instead, he urged Pakistanis to put aside their differences and confront terrorism together.

Bilawal reaffirmed PPP’s commitment to positive politics, rejecting hatred and division. He condemned terrorism, recalling Benazir Bhutto’s sacrifices, and urged unity against extremists targeting mosques, markets, and political workers. He stressed that terrorism has no religion or nation—it is a trade of mercenaries funded by global powers.

He warned against conspiracies to destabilize Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh. He vowed to counter anti-Pakistan narratives, asserting, "We are the ones chanting ‘Long live Pakistan,’ not those seeking to break it.

Bilawal expressed his determination to defeat terrorism and promote economic development, which he believes is essential for the well-being of the people.

He said PPP's will address the country's economic challenges and promote sustainable development. By creating jobs and stimulating economic growth, the party aims to reduce poverty and inequality, and improve the overall standard of living for the citizens.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari acknowledging the party's workers for upholding the party's flag for 46 years through relentless struggle.

He celebrated the historic achievement of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto becoming the first Pakistani to be posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Pakistan. This award comes after President Zardari pursued justice for Bhutto through a presidential reference, ultimately confirming his innocence after 50 years of struggle.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari highlighted the restoration of the 1973 Constitution and praised the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for combating poverty. He credited President Asif Ali Zardari's efforts, which have earned him respect and a place in history. Bilawal reflected on the Bhutto legacy, including Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's decision to appoint his daughter, Benazir Bhutto, as his political heir, and honored her continued mission.

He said since April 4, 1979, PPP workers began gathering to honor Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, reaffirming their political resolve.

He expressed pride in Benazir Bhutto's achievements, highlighting her historic role as the first Muslim woman Prime Minister and her efforts to restore democracy. He also praised President Zardari's initiatives, such as the 18th Amendment, which restored provincial rights, and the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), aimed at alleviating poverty.

Under the 18th Amendment, Sindh has made significant strides in healthcare, offering free treatment, including world-class cardiac care at NICVD.

Bilawal also outlined Sindh's initiatives, such as the Peoples Housing Scheme, aiming to build 200,000 homes, the largest such project globally. This scheme not only strengthens communities economically but also creates jobs. Additionally, 100,000 women have received interest-free loans under the Sarsabz-o-Pakistan Programme to combat poverty.

In conclusion, Bilawal pledged to continue the Bhutto legacy of serving the people, stating, "Politics is our worship, not a tool for hatred." He urged unity, saying, "If we stand together, no power can defeat Pakistan."