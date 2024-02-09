PPP’s Ali Madad Jatak Wins PB-45
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 07:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP) leader Ali Madad Jatak won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-45 Quetta by securing 5,671 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, ECP, his runner-up was Usman Pirkani, leader of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI) who secured 4,346 votes.
-
Waqas Akram wins NA-109 election4 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Asfand Yar Khan Kakar wins PB-474 minutes ago
-
ANP candidate Zamrak Khan wins PB-50 election4 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Mehboob Sultan wins NA-108 election4 minutes ago
-
Independent Sajjad Ali wins PS-106 election4 minutes ago
-
Independent candidates outclass parties' heavyweights in KP4 minutes ago
-
Samar Bilour sets high bar by visiting and congrats opponent4 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Abdul Latif wins NA-14 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman wins PS- 56 election14 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Mohammad Ameer Sultan wins NA-110 election14 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Khurram Karim Soomro wins PS-67 election14 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Candidate wins PS-49 seat14 minutes ago