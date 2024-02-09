PPP’s Ali Madad Jatak wins PB-45

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP) leader Ali Madad Jatak won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-45 Quetta by securing 5,671 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, ECP, his runner-up was Usman Pirkani, leader of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI) who secured 4,346 votes.