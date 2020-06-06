All parties conference, called by the Pakistan People's Party Punjab chapter, will be held at Bilawal House here on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :All parties conference, called by the Pakistan People's Party Punjab chapter, will be held at Bilawal House here on Sunday.

According to the party sources here on Saturday, all parties of the province have been invited to attend the conference.

PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira will chair the APC while agenda of the conference has already been circulated among the participants, sources added.

Provincial leaders of the PML-N, PML-Q, Jamaat-e-Islami, Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam,Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, Awami Workers Party, Brabari Party and other parties have confirmed theirparticipation in the conference, sources added.