PPP’s April 18 Rally at Hatri Bypass to be historic: Aajiz Dhamrah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Provincial Secretary Information Aajiz Dhamrah has announced that the party’s upcoming public meeting on April 18 at Hatri bypass will be a historic event.

Addressing a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club he confirmed that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with senior party leaders will address the gathering.

Dhamrah stated that the public meeting will be a turning point, showing clear public support for the PPP. He also maintained that by-elections were being held in Umerkot on April 17 and acknowledged the opposition's active political campaign during the lead-up to the elections.

He added, “Credit goes to the opposition for running an active campaign, which is proof that they had full freedom to hold rallies and public meetings in Sindh”. He stated that the opposition faced no hindrances during their campaign and that all necessary facilities including security were provided to them.

Taking a jab at PPP’s political opponents, he added, “The rally they’ve announced for April 19 will just be an opportunity for them to lament their defeat in the Umerkot elections.”