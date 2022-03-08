UrduPoint.com

PPP's Awami March Will Enter Into Islamabad Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 08, 2022 | 12:44 PM

PPP's Awami March will enter into Islamabad today

The Ultimatum given by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Prime Minster Imran Khan to resign comes nears.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2022) PPP's Awami March led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zarddari will enter into Islamabad on Tuesday (today) after the district administration allowed the party to end its rally that started from Karachi, at D-Chowk.

A day earlier Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave Prime Minister Imran Khan 24 hours to resign, dissolve the assembly or get ready to be ousted via a no-confidence motion.

The Sources said that the district administration issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the PPP to end it's march with a rally at D-Chowk, which, according to the text of the notification will take place from 4-8pm today.

The PPP will be held responsible for it in case any state or private property is damaged.

According to the sources, Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) leadership would also take part in the march, with alliance chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman informing Bilawal about the decision.

Addressing the participants, Bilawal Bhutto gave a 24-hour ultimatum to PM Imran to resign, saying that the "selected" prime minister and his government would be sent packing through all democratic means if he does not resign.

He said “umpire’s neutrality would be tested when the no-confidence motion would be presented in the assembly”. He stated that the the "selected" had become frightened to the extent that he had started abusing the Opposition leaders and calling them Names.

The PPP chairman said his party started the "Awami March" from Karachi on February 27, and people kept joining it on the way to Islamabad.

More Stories From Pakistan

