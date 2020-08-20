UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP's Bad Governance Made Life Difficult For People Of Sindh: Imran Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

PPP's bad governance made life difficult for people of Sindh: Imran Qureshi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said the bad governance of Sindh government has made life difficult for the people of the province.

In a statement issued here on Thursday Qureshi said the cities and towns had been turned into garbage heaps and sewage poodles.

"The people have been made immensely distressed due to economic and social problems," he observed. He alleged that only corrupt officials were being posted in the government departments who only serve personal interests and that of the ruling party.

  "Despite the budget of billions of rupees we neither see development work nor routine cleanliness," he said, adding that regretfully the provincial government had even consistently failed to provide clean drinking water.  Quershi observed that the government departments which were devolved from the center to the province under the 18th constitutional amendment also under-performing.  He noted that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and other provincial cabinet ministers were facing corruption inquiries by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Water Budget Murad Ali Shah Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates to operate special flights to five cities ..

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, SEDD discuss efforts to incre ..

1 hour ago

AED885 million profits reported by listed investme ..

1 hour ago

Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Likely to Provide Protec ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.