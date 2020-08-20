HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said the bad governance of Sindh government has made life difficult for the people of the province.

In a statement issued here on Thursday Qureshi said the cities and towns had been turned into garbage heaps and sewage poodles.

"The people have been made immensely distressed due to economic and social problems," he observed. He alleged that only corrupt officials were being posted in the government departments who only serve personal interests and that of the ruling party.

"Despite the budget of billions of rupees we neither see development work nor routine cleanliness," he said, adding that regretfully the provincial government had even consistently failed to provide clean drinking water. Quershi observed that the government departments which were devolved from the center to the province under the 18th constitutional amendment also under-performing. He noted that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and other provincial cabinet ministers were facing corruption inquiries by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).