ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) leaders from Balochistan Tuesday called on former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Asif Zardari and PPP's provincial leaders discussed the political situation in the meeting, said a press release issued here by the party secretariat.

Former president lauded the impressive performance of PPP Balochistan in the local body elections held in the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Rozi Khan Kakar, Sardar Ali Madad Jattak, Sanaullah Zehri, Sardar Noor Bangalzai, Sardar Rabb Nawaz Kurd, Nawabzada Shahzain Khan Shahwani, Sardar Aurangzeb Rakhshani, Mir Shabir Bangalzai, Mir Qadir Bakhsh Bangalzai, Agha Aurangzeb Pathan and others were present on the occasion.