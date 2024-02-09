Open Menu

PPP’s Candidate Ubaidullah Wins PB-44

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM

PPP’s candidate Ubaidullah wins PB-44

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentarians leader Ubaidullah Gorgage won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-44 by obtaining 5,671 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, ECP, his runner was Mir Atta Muhammad Bangulzai leader of the National Party (NP) who bagged 4386 votes.

