PPP's Candidates Complain Of Distant Polling Stations In Latifabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 09:32 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) candidates for NA-218 Ali Muhammad Sahito and PS-62 Abdul Jabbar Khan have alleged that the polling stations in their Latifabad taluka-based Constituencies have been established far away from the residential areas of the voters.
At a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club here on Monday Sahito and Khan said a large number of polling stations from the total of 296 in NA-219 had been set up several kilometers away.
Sahito added that even though those stations were supposed to be kept within one kilometer distance of the locality a maximum number of people could cast their votes.
The candidates said that they had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) in that regard.
Sahito and Khan demanded that the polling stations should be established within one-kilometer distance of the residential localities of the voters.
