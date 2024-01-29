Open Menu

PPP's Candidates Complain Of Distant Polling Stations In Latifabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 09:32 PM

The Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) candidates for NA-218 Ali Muhammad Sahito and PS-62 Abdul Jabbar Khan have alleged that the polling stations in their Latifabad taluka-based constituencies have been established far away from the residential areas of the voters

At a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club here on Monday Sahito and Khan said a large number of polling stations from the total of 296 in NA-219 had been set up several kilometers away.

Sahito added that even though those stations were supposed to be kept within one kilometer distance of the locality a maximum number of people could cast their votes.

The candidates said that they had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) in that regard.

Sahito and Khan demanded that the polling stations should be established within one-kilometer distance of the residential localities of the voters.

