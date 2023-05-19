UrduPoint.com

PPP's CEC Passes Resolution, Condemning May 9 Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 08:34 PM

The Central Executive Committee of Pakistan Peoples (PPP) Friday passed a resolution condemning the incidents took place on May 9 after the arrest of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The Central Executive Committee of Pakistan Peoples (PPP) Friday passed a resolution condemning the incidents took place on May 9 after the arrest of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

The CEC that met under the chairmanship of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was attended by seniors party leadership, said news release issued here by the party secretariat.

"The PPP strongly condemns the incidents that happened in different cities of the country on May 9, the damage to the martyrs' memorial in Sargodha, the burning of Jinnah House, the vandalism at FC Fort in Dir, Mardan, breaking the statue of Shaheed Colonel Sher Khan, burning the Swat Motorway Toll Plaza, torching the Rawalpindi Metro Station and set ablaze Peshawar Radio Station to ashes, destroying the Chagai Model and Edhi Ambulance in Peshawar, and burning passenger buses in Karachi." The resolution described the attacks on private, public and military properties and sensitive installations as defying the writ of the state.

The resolution further said that PPP leadership suffered political victimzation for decades but following the instructions of leadership, its leaders and workers never took the path of violence.

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was judicially martyred, Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and Mir Murtaza Bhutto were martyred too, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was martyred, but PPP raised the slogan of Pakistan Khappay, which is a bright example for the political workers of all parties.

Asif Ali Zardari was imprisoned for over a decade during different regimes including PTI's government while Faryal Talpur, the Central President of PPP Women's Wing was arrested in the midnight and transferred from hospital to prison on the eve of Eid, but despite worst political oppression, the PPP never staged a rally against the country and its institutions, it said.

The resolution demanded those responsible should be brought to justice and punished, accordingly.

