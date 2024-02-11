Open Menu

PPP's CEC To Discuss Overall Political Situation, Formation Of Government

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has convened a meeting of the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) would be held on February 12 (Monday).

According to a press release issued by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto has instructed all members of the CEC and senior party leaders to reach in Islamabad for the meeting.

The agenda will include discussions on the overall political situation in the country and the formation of the government following the recent general elections.

Bilawal Bhutto is scheduled to hold meetings with other political leaders during his visit to the Federal capital.

