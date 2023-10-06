Open Menu

PPP's Chairman Condoles With Family Of Former MNA Syed Amir Ali Shah Jamote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 11:10 PM

PPP's chairman condoles with family of former MNA Syed Amir Ali Shah Jamote

Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the residence of the party's former MNA Syed Amir Ali Shah Jamote who passed away this week and offered condolence to the bereaved family

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the residence of the party's former MNA Syed Amir Ali Shah Jamote who passed away this week and offered condolence to the bereaved family.

The PPP's Chairman on Friday arrived at the Jaindal Kot village in Matiari district and condoled with Jamote's son and PPP's ex-MNA Syed Tariq Hussain Shah Jamote, Syed Faisal Shah Jamote, Ali Hussain Shah Jamote and Hassan Ali Shah Jamote.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Matiari Amir Ali Pakistan Peoples Party Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan overcome Netherlands and de Leede to win ..

Pakistan overcome Netherlands and de Leede to win World Cup opener

2 minutes ago
 Hot US jobs data fails to take shine off markets

Hot US jobs data fails to take shine off markets

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

Pakistan v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

18 minutes ago
 Philippines win first Asian Games basketball gold ..

Philippines win first Asian Games basketball gold in 61 years

23 minutes ago
 Minister emphasizes on measures to address issues ..

Minister emphasizes on measures to address issues affecting quality education

23 minutes ago
 Third seed Rune, Zverev out of Shanghai Masters on ..

Third seed Rune, Zverev out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets

17 minutes ago
Pakistan supports Saudi bid to host FIFA World Cup ..

Pakistan supports Saudi bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034

17 minutes ago
 NAB seminar inspires students to tackle corruption ..

NAB seminar inspires students to tackle corruption head-on

17 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspect in injured condition in enco ..

Police arrest suspect in injured condition in encounter

17 minutes ago
 Transport dept to boost revenue through commercial ..

Transport dept to boost revenue through commercialization: Minister

12 minutes ago
 Scholarship award ceremony held at Sindh Universit ..

Scholarship award ceremony held at Sindh University

12 minutes ago
 Jan hails BRSP for receiving Aziz-ul Haq Rural Dev ..

Jan hails BRSP for receiving Aziz-ul Haq Rural Development A ward

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan