HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the residence of the party's former MNA Syed Amir Ali Shah Jamote who passed away this week and offered condolence to the bereaved family.

The PPP's Chairman on Friday arrived at the Jaindal Kot village in Matiari district and condoled with Jamote's son and PPP's ex-MNA Syed Tariq Hussain Shah Jamote, Syed Faisal Shah Jamote, Ali Hussain Shah Jamote and Hassan Ali Shah Jamote.