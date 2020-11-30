Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said that the fate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) cabal hinges on the number of devotees coming from Sindh for paying tribute to the Sufi saints of Multan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said that the fate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) cabal hinges on the number of devotees coming from Sindh for paying tribute to the Sufi saints of Multan.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, she said that the ideology of Bhutto was to empower the common man, but today's politics of 'Give and take' had buried his ideology. "What kind of message was being given by the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) to jiyalas [activists] by sharing stage with the assassins of Bhutto on its foundation day," she asked.

The PPP jiyalas had rejected the narrative of PDM, she said and added that the unnatural alliance of opposition was against the ideology of Bhutto.

Dr Firdous said that there were no curbs on the freedom of expression, but violation of the Punjab Infectious Diseases Control Act would not be tolerated, and strict action would be taken against the violators. She said that there was no restriction on the gathering of 300 people, but it was noteworthy that the stadium was not required for such limited gathering. She said that the PDM leadership itself was afraid of holding procession in the stadium; that's why they were making hue and cry on the roads. The defeated opposition had lost this match as well, she added.

She said that a member of the royal family was out to conquer Multan. She said that the politics of Maryam Safdar revolves around herself and she does not care for the common man.

She said that Maryam Safdar was trying to instigate innocent people of Pakistan to violate the law and take part in the rally just for her political interests. The law would take its course over any violation, she warned.

She said that the government did not want any confrontation between the opposition and the security agencies. She said that the Punjab chief minister exhibited patience by not creating any hurdle, but the opposition should also follow corona standard operating procedures (SOPs). She said the failure of Multan rally would be the last nail in the coffin of politics of the opposition.

Responding to a question, she said that the government would establish its writ if the opposition would show any irresponsible behavior at the Lahore rally. She said that the opposition was doing all this to delay the Senate elections. The opposition was not ready to accept PTI's majority in the Senate, she added. She said that the timely election was the constitutional responsibility and the government would fulfill it.

She said that the entry of Aseefa Bhutto was the continuity of hereditary politics. Here, politics was also transferred like inheritance, she added. She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the people of Pakistan would soon be free from political slavery. She said that like Pakistan Muslim League-N, the PDM was also divided. She said that the absence of the PML-N central leadership with Maryam Nawaz proves the division in the family. Maryam Safdar herself was good enough to destroy her party, she added.