PPP’s Delegation Calls On PM Shehbaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held an important meeting with the delegation of Pakistan People’s Party led by its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The country's overall political situation came under discussion during the meeting, said a press release issued by the PM House.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar and Mayer Karachi Murtaza Wahab were included in the PPP’s delegation, while Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and senior leader Rana Sana Ullah represented the Pakistan Muslim League (N) who also attended the meeting.

PM Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged that PPP was an important ally of the government. He said the Pakistan Peoples Party supported the government’s every step aimed at bringing economic stability in the country.

The PPP delegation lauded the government’s prudent economic policies that helped stabilize the country’s economy.

They expressed full confidence in the government’s policies and initiatives, which the prime minister welcomed warmly.

