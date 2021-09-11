UrduPoint.com

PPP's Desire To Topple Govt Will Never Fulfill: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 08:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said desire of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) to topple Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government would never fulfill.

Reacting to the PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari, in a news statement, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government was not afraid of those who plundered the national wealth ruthlessly after coming into power.

The democratic government of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf would complete its constitutional tenure, he added.

Farrukh said PPP looted the country's wealth and built palaces abroad whenever it came to power.

PPP Chairman, he said defamed the 'Jayalas' as his party was busy in corrupt political practices.

He said 'Parchi' Chairman was asking the public to gear up the drive against PTI government so that he continued money laundering, corruption and open fake accounts.

Farrukh said Bilawal had left people of Sindh alone to suffer from poverty, unemployment, poor health facilities and unrest at the province.

The people of Sindh would say good bye to the PPP in next general elections as people in Punjab had rejected it with power of vote during 2018 elections, he remarked.

