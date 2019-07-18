UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP's Faisal Raza Abidi Acquitted In Contempt Case

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 01:42 PM

PPP's Faisal Raza Abidi acquitted in contempt case

An anti-electronic crimes court acquitted former senator Faisal Raza Abidi in the last contempt case against him on Thursday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th July, 2019) An anti-electronic crimes court acquitted former senator Faisal Raza Abidi in the last contempt case against him on Thursday.The PPP leader now has no cases against him.

Four cases were originally filed against him for making inappropriate remarks against the judiciary.

Judge Tahir Mahmood announced his decision on Thursday after earlier reserving the verdict. The court noted that the accusations against the former senator could not be proven.Abidi was booked in four cases after making remarks against former chief justice Saqib Nisar last year.

He faced the trial and was acquitted in all the cases.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Faisal Raza Abidi All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Rain to resume in Lahore today (Friday)

21 seconds ago

Judge Malik wants to file an FIR against Maryam Na ..

22 seconds ago

Senator Rubina Khalid wants prevention of technolo ..

25 seconds ago

'I miss their laughter': Grieving crash dad slams ..

28 seconds ago

Asia Pacific growth steady amid global trade tensi ..

27 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Punjab U ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.