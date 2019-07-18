An anti-electronic crimes court acquitted former senator Faisal Raza Abidi in the last contempt case against him on Thursday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th July, 2019) An anti-electronic crimes court acquitted former senator Faisal Raza Abidi in the last contempt case against him on Thursday.The PPP leader now has no cases against him.

Four cases were originally filed against him for making inappropriate remarks against the judiciary.

Judge Tahir Mahmood announced his decision on Thursday after earlier reserving the verdict. The court noted that the accusations against the former senator could not be proven.Abidi was booked in four cases after making remarks against former chief justice Saqib Nisar last year.

He faced the trial and was acquitted in all the cases.