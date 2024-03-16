PPP's Faiza Malik Submits Senate Nomination Papers
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab leader Faiza Ahmed Malik submitted her nomination papers for the Senate on Saturday.
The nomination was backed by MPA Neelam Jabbar, who proposed her candidacy, while Shazia Abid seconded it. The returning officer scrutinized her nomination papers, marking a significant step in her political journey.
